Death of Shettima’s stepmother great loss to Nigeria – Ganduje

News Agency Of Nigeria

Responding, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno thanked all those who have come from far and near to condole with the Vice-president over the death of his stepmother.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje [Presidency]
Vice President Kashim Shettima and the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje [Presidency]

Ganduje stated this on Friday when he led a delegation of the APC National Working Committee (NEC) to pay a condolences visit to the Vice-President in Maiduguri.

He described the death as a national loss not only for the family and people of Borno, adding that the deceased would be remembered for her service to the community.

Also, Deputy Senate President Jibril Barau commiserated with the Vice president and the people of Borno over the death.

Barau, who came on behalf of the Senators, said that the deceased was a woman of character who impacted positively on the lives of her people.

“We pray that may Allah give the Vice-President, the people of Borno and all Nigerians the fortitude to bear the loss of our mother,” Barau said.

“I want to extend our appreciation to those that come purposely to commiserate with us over the demised of our mother.

“May Almighty Allah forgive and grant her Aljannah Firdausi.”

Dignitaries that visited condolences to the vice-president include Business Magnet Dahiru Mangal, Governors Mohammed Bago of Niger, Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

Others are Amb. Babagana Kingibe, the APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Rep. Hassan Nalaraba, Rep. Mukhtar Betara among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

