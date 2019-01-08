The Regional Editor of Daily Trust, Uthman Abubakar has finally been released.

Abubakar was arrested on Sunday, January 6, 2019, when soldiers stormed the daily's office in Borno state.

According to Vanguard, the news was disclosed by the Editor-in-Chief of Daily Trust, Mannir Dan-Ali.

Dan-Ali also revealed that he spoke with Abubakar immediately after his release.

According to the report, the Daily Trust regional editor was handed over to a security officer by an Army personnel.

The Borno state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) had earlier condemned Abubakar's continued detention by the Army.