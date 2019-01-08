The Borno state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the continued detention of the Regional Editor of Daily Trust, Uthman Abubakar.

On Sunday, January 6, 2019, armed soldiers stormed the daily’s office in Borno and arrested Abubakar and a reporter, Ibrahim Sawab, who has since been released, according to the NUJ.

Daily Post reports that the Borno NUJ Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed said the union has exhausted all avenues to secure the journalist’s release.

He said “The Union strongly believes that the country’s Armed forces is far greater in capacity, equipment and experience than the Boko Haram insurgents hence all of us have no fear that the forces can defeat the insurgents on any front and that has been the guiding reason for reporting military operations.

“NUJ believes the report of Daily Trust of Sunday 6/1/19 was misinterpreted by our gallant military which was only promoting a show of force and not contrary.

“We implore the concerned authority to see good in polishing justice with understanding and release the Bureau Chief, Uthman Abubakar still in custody.

“He is not well to undergo such detention and the Presidency through SSA to The President on Media Garba Shehu has ordered his release which has not been effected.

“The pen profession and Armed forces have enjoyed a long cordial relationship before and during the Boko Haram insurgency which has lasted almost ten years now.

“Let us all not give in to the antiques of the insurgents who will be happy with this negative trend and remain united to fully overcome the elements of terror.”

The Nigerian Army says it invaded Daily Trust’s offices in Abuja and Borno because the daily allegedly disclosed classified military information to the public.