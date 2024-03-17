ADVERTISEMENT
Customs reopens Kebbi land border that links to Niger and Benin Republic

News Agency Of Nigeria



This is contained in a statement signed by SC Mohammed Tajuddeen-Salisu, spokesperson of the Kebbi Area Command of the service and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

He said, ”The newly appointed Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Kebbi Command, Iheanacho Ernest-Ojike, on Friday, reopened the Border for international trade as directed by the Comptroller-General of the Customs, Bashir Adewale-Adeniyi.

The statement reported Ernest-Ojike saying that the border reopening was aimed at paving the way for legitimate trade that would impact positively on nation-building.

“This is not a permission for importation of prohibited items that would ransack the economy and compromise national security,” he said.

” The officers and men of the command are ever ready to facilitate legitimate trade and act within the ambit of the law to simplify trade across the Kamba Border.”

This is “as long as stakeholders import what is permitted by Customs extant laws, make a proper declaration and pay appropriate duties to the Federal Government coffers”.

The spokesperson also reported the CAC as saying that food grains were still prohibited for export out of the country, considering the current scarcity of food in the nation.

The District Head of Kamba, Alhaji Mamuda Fana, commended the effort of the Federal Government, saying it was a new ray of hope to his people who had an interest in cross-border businesses, and even small-scale business owners domiciled in the area.

“I promise the Federal Government and NCS that my people will be cautioned on illegitimate trade and the advantage of reopening of the border to the country,” he promised.

