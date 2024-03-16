Customs intercepts ₦500m worth of ammunition concealed in sacks of garri

The Area Controller, Ahmadu Shuaibu, said this at a media conference on Friday in Idiroko, Ogun.

Shuaibu said while carrying out an anti-smuggling operation on March 14, along the borderline, operatives of the Command intercepted smuggled 940 rounds of ammunition concealed in sacks of garri.

He explained that the Command had been on the trail of the smuggling cartel from the Republic of Benin, for more than two weeks.

Shuaibu stated further that while trailing the cartel, intelligence revealed the level of surveillance mounted and security beef-up by the unscrupulous elements, to safeguard the items and evade arrest.

“The superior security network of the Command eventually aided the seizure but we lost the suspects, as the items were abandoned by the suspected smugglers who absconded in a bid to evade arrest.

“In addition, the Command also recorded the seizure of 123 sacks and 3,172 parcels of cannabis sativa, hemp; 380 pieces of donkey skin; 304 bales of used clothes; and 910 cartons of frozen poultry products, among others,” he said.

According to Shuaibu, the items were intercepted at the creeks, border lines and other strategic locations across Ogun, through the Command’s intelligence network and 24-hour patrol/anti-smuggling activities by its operatives.

The controller added that the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the total seizure amounted to ₦557,120,828.00.

The controller said in recent times, the command carried out operations with zero casualties, and that the Customs valued the lives of its personnel.

He added that operatives of the Command carried arms to protect their lives where and when necessary.

The controller warned recalcitrant smugglers that their days were numbered as they would not go unpunished.

The controller appealed to well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians to join forces with the command in its fight against the smuggling of harmful substances, light weapons, arms and ammunition.

He stressed that the items posed a great threat to national security and had the potential to destroy lives and property.

Shuaibu emphasised that the command was open to receiving intelligence and assured prospective partners of maximum security.

He added that the command had generated ₦24,283,788 revenue from baggage assessment and auction of petroleum products from January till date.

Shuaibu commended the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, and his management team, for his continuous support which had played a significant role in enhancing the command’s operations and contributed to its achievements.

He applauded the efforts of his gallant operatives, the Customs Intelligence Unit as well as the customs police Unit in enhancing the Command’s operations.