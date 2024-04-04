ADVERTISEMENT
Cross River Govt to support farmers with ₦30bn for food security in the State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu [Prince Otu Media]

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Thursday, Ekpang said farmers would be sufficiently supported in terms of farm inputs and implements to achieve the purpose.

He said part of the plan ahead of the coming farming season is to support farmers with fertilisers, seedlings, tractors and land preparation. While noting that the fertilisers would be sold at a subsidised rate, the commissioner disclosed that the farmers would be supported with soft loans as well.

Ekpang pointed out that the idea behind the support was for the farmers to move from subsistence farming to commercial farming. According to him, the government has already approved the procurement of 108 tractors to be distributed to youths across the 196 wards in the state.

“Each ward will be getting six tractors.

“Similarly, farmers will be assisted in land preparation so that instead of planting on one hectare, they can farm on three hectares with the help of the government.

“The Gov. Bassey Otu-led administration has also gone ahead to carry out soil analysis across the state to enable farmers know which crop is suitable for planting in certain areas.”

On the challenges of accessing credit facilities, the commissioner noted that the government had come out with a solution.

“Government has set up a ₦30 billion state Commercial Agriculture Development Fund.”

Ekpang said the fund which would be provided and guaranteed by the state government, would be warehoused by a consortium of banks. He said the fund is meant to move farmers from subsistence farming to commercial farming and to boost the agricultural value chain in the state.

He stated that the fund would boost Maize, Cassava, Aquaculture, and Rice farming in Cross River and ensure all-year-round farming in the state. He said the government’s intervention followed difficulties encountered by the farmers in accessing loans.

“The US$ 540 million catalytic funding by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to support inclusive and sustainable agro-industrial development in Nigeria, will boost food security and employment in the state,” he said.

