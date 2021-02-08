The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria recorded a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases against 1,588 on Feb. 6

The health agency said that 20 deaths were, however, recorded, pushing the casualty figure from 1,647 to 1,667, in the last 24 hours in the country.

It said that the 506 new infections were reported from 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC stated that Ondo state led the chart with 90 new infections on Sunday, followed by Kwara 89 and River 53.

It said that 968 COVID-19 patients successfully treated were discharged from isolation centres across the country.

Other people discharged included 360 community recoveries in Lagos State, 138 in Osun State, 121 in Plateau State, 89 in Imo State and 38 in Kano State managed in line with its guidelines.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.

Meanwhile, the agency has recommended the following precautions to avoid infection with the COVID-19 virus:

“Avoid close contact. This means avoiding close contact within about six feet, or two meters with anyone who is sick or has symptoms. Also, keep distance between yourself and others. This is especially important if you have a higher risk of serious illness.

“Wear cloth face coverings in public places. Cloth face coverings offer extra protection in places such as the grocery store, where it is difficult to avoid close contact with others. Surgical masks may be used if available. N95 respirators should be reserved for health care providers.

“Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser that contains at least 60 per cent alcohol.

”Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw away the used tissue. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Avoid sharing dishes, glasses, bedding and other household items if you’re sick. Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily.

“Stay home from work, school and public areas if you’re sick, unless you’re going to get medical care. Avoid public transportation, taxis and ride-sharing if you’re sick.

If you have a chronic medical condition and may have a higher risk of serious illness, check with your doctor about other ways to protect yourself,” it advised.