Lagos State Government has shut down some night clubs and event centres in the state for failing to observe COVID-19 guidelines.

The facilities were shut by officers of the Lagos State Safety Commission while monitoring compliance with the government’s directive on the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria during the holiday.

Some of the facilities that were shut during the operation include DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Westend Nightclub, Rumours, Lekki Waterside, Landmark Event Centre, The Wave Beach club amongst others.

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, who led the operation described the establishments as recalcitrant, saying they broke the government’s seal and continued partying.

He added that the state government would charge them to court once documentation has been properly processed.

This is coming barely a week after the commission shut down Cubana, The Corner, 355 Restaurant and Night Club amongst others in the state.