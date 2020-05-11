The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coalition was formed following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, under the leadership of Aliko Dangote.

The Coalition seeks to raise fund from business community to provide support and complement the efforts of governments at all levels, to combat the virus in the country.

CACOVID had rehabilitated and upgraded the isolation centre at the Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital in Kano metropolis.

The centre was designed with a 66-bed capacity and state-of-the-art equipment.

Speaking during the handing over of the facility on Monday, the representative of the coalition, Abdulkadir Sidi, said that the group spent N200 million for conversion of the hospital to an isolation center.

“The coalition had provided equipment in accordance with the international standard for isolation center in addition to the renovation of the facility as well as provision of air-conditioning system,” he said.

Sidi said the gesture was to complement the newly established 300-bed capacity isolation center at Sani Abacha Stadium, which would soon be handed over to the state government.

“Your Excellency, this is another commitment by the CACOVID. Alhaji Aliko Dangote has also instructed me to inform you that the gesture is part of his continuous commitment to not only fight coronavirus, but to defeat it completely in the state.

“Aliko Dangote Foundation and CACOVID will continue to support you until you conquer the virus in the state,” Sidi said, adding that the effort was a total renovation of the facility to enable it serve the purpose of isolating COVID-19 patients in the state.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said the facility would go a long way to enhance COVID-19 response in the state.

Ganduje said the facility is the sixth isolation center in the state, adding that it was equipped and furnished with a recreation center where the patients would relax and catch fun among themselves.

He noted that the centre to be managed by nine health workers would begin operation with immediate effect.

The governor said the availability of the isolation centres would enhance response and case treatment of the disease in the state.

“The more we get infected persons, the more we take them to the isolation centers, while those that recover are being discharged.

“It bring us hope that we shall succeed in the war against coronavirus, but this will not be achieved unless the people cooperate by following the protocols for prevention against COVID-19,” he said.