Covenant University leads the way as 2024 best Nigerian universities are ranked

Ima Elijah

Top 15 Universities in Nigeria have been ranked ahead of the 2024 academic year.

Covenant University secures the top spot on the 2024 ranking of best universities in Nigeria [PM News]
Ahead of 2024 university applications, these universities have emerged as the best in the nation, as per the rankings by THE (Times Higher Education).

Let's take a closer look at the top 15 Nigerian universities and the regions they represent.

Covenant university is one of the foremost faith-based schools in Nigeria
Covenant university is one of the foremost faith-based schools in Nigeria ece-auto-gen

Covenant University secures the top spot, showcasing exceptional dedication to education and innovation.

Students of the University of Ibadan at the school gate (Guradian)
Students of the University of Ibadan at the school gate (Guradian) Pulse Nigeria

A longstanding institution known for its rich academic heritage and outstanding contributions to research.

FUTA
FUTA ece-auto-gen

FUTA stands tall as a hub of technological advancements and research breakthroughs.

University of Lagos (UNILAG)
University of Lagos (UNILAG) Pulse Nigeria
UNILAG continues to excel, offering a diverse range of programs and a vibrant campus life.

Bayero University, Kano
Bayero University, Kano ece-auto-gen

A leading institution in the North West, Bayero University is renowned for its academic prowess.

University of Ilorin is the Nigerian university with the highest number of international student enrolment [Dailyschoolnews][Campustori]
University of Ilorin is the Nigerian university with the highest number of international student enrolment [Dailyschoolnews][Campustori] Pulse Nigeria

Consistently ranking high, Unilorin is celebrated for its focus on quality education and research.

University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN Main entrance gate (The Eagle Online)
University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN Main entrance gate (The Eagle Online) Pulse Nigeria

UNN remains a cornerstone of education in the South East, fostering intellectual growth and innovation.

Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti
Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti ece-auto-gen

ABUAD stands out for its commitment to holistic education and producing well-rounded graduates.

University of Benin
University of Benin ece-auto-gen
UNIBEN continues to make significant strides in academia and research in the South South region.

Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, FUNAAB.
Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, FUNAAB. ece-auto-gen

Specialising in agricultural sciences, FUNAAB contributes immensely to the nation's agricultural sector.

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology [Twitter/Iyanugreat]
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology [Twitter/Iyanugreat] Pulse Nigeria

LAUTECH's focus on technology and innovation makes it a key player in the South West's educational landscape.

Lagos State University
Lagos State University ece-auto-gen

LASU's dedication to fostering a conducive learning environment places it among Nigeria's top universities.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University
Nnamdi Azikiwe University Pulse Nigeria

NAU's commitment to academic excellence continues to shine in the South East region.

Senate building, Obafemi Awolowo University
Senate building, Obafemi Awolowo University ece-auto-gen
OAU's legacy of producing influential graduates cements its position as a top choice in the South West.

University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital
University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital ece-auto-gen

UNIPORT's contributions to research and development make it a key player in the South South's educational landscape.

