Covenant University leads the way as 2024 best Nigerian universities are ranked

Ahead of 2024 university applications, these universities have emerged as the best in the nation, as per the rankings by THE (Times Higher Education).

Let's take a closer look at the top 15 Nigerian universities and the regions they represent.

1. Covenant University (🟣South West)

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

Covenant University secures the top spot, showcasing exceptional dedication to education and innovation.

2. University of Ibadan (🟣South West)

Pulse Nigeria

A longstanding institution known for its rich academic heritage and outstanding contributions to research.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Federal University of Technology, Akure (🟣South West)

ece-auto-gen

FUTA stands tall as a hub of technological advancements and research breakthroughs.

4. University of Lagos (🟣South West)

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

UNILAG continues to excel, offering a diverse range of programs and a vibrant campus life.

5. Bayero University (🔴North West)

ece-auto-gen

A leading institution in the North West, Bayero University is renowned for its academic prowess.

6. University of Ilorin (🟠North Central)

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Consistently ranking high, Unilorin is celebrated for its focus on quality education and research.

7. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (🟢South East)

Pulse Nigeria

UNN remains a cornerstone of education in the South East, fostering intellectual growth and innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Afe Babalola University (🟣South West)

ece-auto-gen

ABUAD stands out for its commitment to holistic education and producing well-rounded graduates.

9. University of Benin (🟤South South)

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

UNIBEN continues to make significant strides in academia and research in the South South region.

10. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (🟣South West)

ece-auto-gen

Specialising in agricultural sciences, FUNAAB contributes immensely to the nation's agricultural sector.

11. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (🟣South West)

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

LAUTECH's focus on technology and innovation makes it a key player in the South West's educational landscape.

12. Lagos State University (🟣South West)

ece-auto-gen

LASU's dedication to fostering a conducive learning environment places it among Nigeria's top universities.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (🟢South East)

Pulse Nigeria

NAU's commitment to academic excellence continues to shine in the South East region.

14. Obafemi Awolowo University (🟣South West)

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

OAU's legacy of producing influential graduates cements its position as a top choice in the South West.

15. University of Port Harcourt (🟤South South)

ece-auto-gen