Covenant University leads the way as 2024 best Nigerian universities are ranked
Top 15 Universities in Nigeria have been ranked ahead of the 2024 academic year.
Ahead of 2024 university applications, these universities have emerged as the best in the nation, as per the rankings by THE (Times Higher Education).
Let's take a closer look at the top 15 Nigerian universities and the regions they represent.
1. Covenant University (🟣South West)
Covenant University secures the top spot, showcasing exceptional dedication to education and innovation.
2. University of Ibadan (🟣South West)
A longstanding institution known for its rich academic heritage and outstanding contributions to research.
3. Federal University of Technology, Akure (🟣South West)
FUTA stands tall as a hub of technological advancements and research breakthroughs.
4. University of Lagos (🟣South West)
UNILAG continues to excel, offering a diverse range of programs and a vibrant campus life.
5. Bayero University (🔴North West)
A leading institution in the North West, Bayero University is renowned for its academic prowess.
6. University of Ilorin (🟠North Central)
Consistently ranking high, Unilorin is celebrated for its focus on quality education and research.
7. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (🟢South East)
UNN remains a cornerstone of education in the South East, fostering intellectual growth and innovation.
8. Afe Babalola University (🟣South West)
ABUAD stands out for its commitment to holistic education and producing well-rounded graduates.
9. University of Benin (🟤South South)
UNIBEN continues to make significant strides in academia and research in the South South region.
10. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (🟣South West)
Specialising in agricultural sciences, FUNAAB contributes immensely to the nation's agricultural sector.
11. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (🟣South West)
LAUTECH's focus on technology and innovation makes it a key player in the South West's educational landscape.
12. Lagos State University (🟣South West)
LASU's dedication to fostering a conducive learning environment places it among Nigeria's top universities.
13. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (🟢South East)
NAU's commitment to academic excellence continues to shine in the South East region.
14. Obafemi Awolowo University (🟣South West)
OAU's legacy of producing influential graduates cements its position as a top choice in the South West.
15. University of Port Harcourt (🟤South South)
UNIPORT's contributions to research and development make it a key player in the South South's educational landscape.
