Covenant University increases workers’ salary by 20%

Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Ota. Adebayo said the decision by the Board to implement the salary increase was to cushion the adverse effect of the removal of fuel subsidy, which led to a rise in inflation in the country.

“The VC appreciated the Board of Regents of the University, led by the Chancellor, Dr. David Oyedepo, in making such a compassionate decision to alleviate the harsh economic situation of the country for the University’s workforce,” he said.