ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Covenant University increases workers’ salary by 20%

News Agency Of Nigeria

The salary increase will take effect from September to boost the morale and commitment of the Faculty and Staff of the University.

David-Oyedepo
David-Oyedepo

Recommended articles

Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Ota. Adebayo said the decision by the Board to implement the salary increase was to cushion the adverse effect of the removal of fuel subsidy, which led to a rise in inflation in the country.

The VC appreciated the Board of Regents of the University, led by the Chancellor, Dr. David Oyedepo, in making such a compassionate decision to alleviate the harsh economic situation of the country for the University’s workforce,” he said.

According to Adedayo, the salary increase will take effect from September to boost the morale and commitment of the Faculty and Staff of the University. He added that this has also engendered a fresh drive and vigour in the pursuit of its vision of raising a new generation of leaders and the actualisation of its newly unfolded Vision 7-2030 agenda.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Buni donates ₦7.5m worth of house, ₦3m to family of slain policeman

Gov Buni donates ₦7.5m worth of house, ₦3m to family of slain policeman

Israel, Hamas strike deal for release of 50 Gaza hostages for 150 Palestinians in Israel

Israel, Hamas strike deal for release of 50 Gaza hostages for 150 Palestinians in Israel

FG creates plan to combat open defecation in Nigeria

FG creates plan to combat open defecation in Nigeria

FCT High Court admits Emefiele to ₦300 million bail

FCT High Court admits Emefiele to ₦300 million bail

Abia Govt cancels preliminary test for Nursing students amid allegations of wrongdoing

Abia Govt cancels preliminary test for Nursing students amid allegations of wrongdoing

Gov Adeleke urges cabinet members on budget defence, lists 3 executive bills

Gov Adeleke urges cabinet members on budget defence, lists 3 executive bills

For a city that stinks, ₦7.5 million is not enough to buy perfumes

For a city that stinks, ₦7.5 million is not enough to buy perfumes

Covenant University increases workers’ salary by 20%

Covenant University increases workers’ salary by 20%

Wike fixes ₦5 million fee for C-of-O issuance to curb irregularities

Wike fixes ₦5 million fee for C-of-O issuance to curb irregularities

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - NBS [Wikipedia]

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - National Bureau of Statistics