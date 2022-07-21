Court grants request to prosecute Tinubu over alleged perjury

Delivering judgement in an ex-parte application argued by the lawyer to the group, Ugo Nwofor, Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the leave forthwith.

The organisation had filed the ex-parte application following the alleged refusal of the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, to arrest and commence prosecution of Tinubu for supplying false information on oath to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) when he contested for governorship election in 1999.

While presenting his application, Nwofor argued before Justice Ekwo that it's in line with the rules of Federal High Court to first obtain permission of the Court before proceeding with a suit seeking order to compel the police chief to carry out his constitutional duties, The Punch reports.

Justice Ekwo meanwhile, acknowledged the merit of the ex-parte application and subsequently granted it in a brief ruling.

The judge however fixed November 1 for the hearing of the substantive suit.