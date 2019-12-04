An Ikoyi Federal High Court has tasked the Federal Government on the recovery of pensions and allowances received by former and serving senators as ex-governors.

This development was disclosed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in a tweet on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Ex governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio was also said to have unduly received some funds in form of pensions and severances. [Punch]

Going by the court order, the Federal Government will recover life pensions collected by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Akwa Ibom governor, Godswill Akpabio, amongst others.

The court also directed Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation, to institute appropriate legal actions to challenge the legality of states’ laws permitting former governors, who are now senators and ministers, to enjoy governors’ emoluments while drawing normal salaries and allowances in their new political offices.

The court adjourned till February 3, 2020, for a report of compliance with the judgement by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

It would be recalled that SERAP had sued the government over its “failure to stop former governors from receiving double pay and life pensions”.

It also sued the government for failing to seek the recovery of over “N40 billion unduly received by former governors” who are now serving senators and ministers.

Aside from Saraki and Akpabio, other individuals named by SERAP as beneficiaries of the policy are Rabiu Kwankwaso, Theodore Orji, Abdullahi Adamu, Sam Egwu, Shaaba Lafiagi, Joshua Dariye, Jonah Jang, Ahmed Sani Yarima, Danjuma Goje, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, Adamu Aliero, George Akume, Biodun Olujimi, Enyinaya Harcourt Abaribe, Rotimi Amaechi, Kayode Fayemi, Chris Ngige and Babatunde Fashola.