Amid the global spread of coronavirus, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, raised concern over the 'illegal' export of face masks from Nigeria to China, and other affected countries.

The senator accused Nigerian airport officials of aiding the smuggling of surgical face masks, which he said is in high demand in Asia.

Ubah stressed that the non-screening of of chartered flight passengers at the airports, might be deadly in view of the threats posed by the coronavirus epidemic.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire had expressed confidence that Nigeria can handle coronavirus should it find it way into the country. [Twitter/@OsagieEhanire]

While lamenting that Nigeria has exported over 100 million face masks illegally since the coronavirus outbreak, the senator representing Anambra south, claimed that the illegal export of the face masks has led to an increase in the price of the item.

He said, “Over the last three weeks, face masks have become the most sought after commodity in Nigeria with over 100 million face masks being exported to Asia using Murtala Muhammed Airport and Port Harcourt International Airport.

“As at 5th November, 2019, stores that usually sell one piece of face mask for N10 now sell it for N80, while a pack consisting of 50 pieces has now been inflated from N500 to N3,000 – a carton consisting of 40 packs is now N120,000 from N20,000.

“Major retailers and suppliers in Asia have been preserving their face masks and reporting surgical mask shortages as a result of the outbreak and while Nigeria has continued to export imported face masks available in shop/stores to Asia and other affected countries.

“It has now become a booming trade for illicit traders aided by airport officials in Murtala Muhammed International airport, Lagos and Port Harcourt International airports to export face masks to China, India and other affected countries.”

The lawmaker however expressed fear that Nigeria could soon face a shortage if nothing is done to check the the 'illegal' export.

“Nigeria is on the brink of an imminent outbreak, given our massive population and frequency of travel; and with the looming shortage of protective surgical face masks, we might be on our way to creating a devastating global situation.

“Nigerians are not adequately abreast and informed of the disastrous modalities and health consequences this deadly virus portends which could be further magnified by the impending shortage of protective face masks." The Cable quoted Ubah as saying.

The first case of Coronavirus, which is believed to have originated from bats, was recorded in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

In a latest development as reported by CNN, the virus has killed more than 630 people on a global scale, majority of whom lived in China. More so, no fewer than 31,400 people across 25 countries and territories, have been infected.