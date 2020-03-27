The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of Coronavirus in Abuja and Oyo state.

Three of the cases were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory, while the remaining two were recorded in Oyo.

Abuja has now recorded 14 cases of coronavirus, while Oyo state recorded its third case.

According to the NCDC, as at 08:00 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020, there are 70 cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

While three of the cases have been discharged, only one death has been recorded so far.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced that six coronavirus patients in the state will soon be discharged if their second tests turn out to be negative.

The governor said, “As I read this address, we are in the process of reconfirming another five or six additional patients that once they turn a second negativity, they might be allowed to go home, either tonight or tomorrow once the results are out.”