Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that six coronavirus patients in Lagos state are now negative.

The governor made this known on Friday, March 27, 2020, while giving update on the disease in Lagos.

According to TheCable, Sanwo-Olu’s Special Assistant on Health, Tunde Ajayi had on Thursday announced that six patients would soon be discharged, but the governor did not state whether the patients that tested negative are the same patients Ajayi disclosed.

The governor said, “As I read this address, we are in the process of reconfirming another five or six additional patients that once they turn a second negativity, they might be allowed to go home, either tonight or tomorrow once the results are out.”

As of Thursday, March 26, 2020, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed 44 cases of coronavirus in Lagos, but with this development, the cases in the state will reduce to 38.