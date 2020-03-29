Nigeria has now recorded 111 cases of coronavirus as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 14 new case in Lagos and Abuja.

According to the NCDC, nine of the new cases reported on Sunday, March 29, 2020, were recorded in Lagos while the remaining five were confirmed in Abuja.

This has brought coronavirus cases in Lagos and Abuja to 68 and 21 respectively.

The agency said all the new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care.

Below are the states where coronavirus cases have so far been recorded.