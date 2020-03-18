North-West Governors have decided to shut schools in the region following the first suspected case of Coronavirus in Katsina State.

The governors after a closed door meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, said, closing the schools for 30 days has become necessary to prevent the spread of the virus in the region, Punch reports.

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, who is the Chairman of the forum read the communique shortly after the meeting, saying the closure would take effect from Monday, 23rd of March 2020.

From Left: Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina and Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi. (Nasir El-rufai)

He added that the governors would meet with examination boards in their states to discuss the schools’ closure.

While the meeting was attended by governors of Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kaduna and Niger States, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State was represented by his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State announced via his Twitter handle that the meeting was also attended by Governors Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Kwara State.

Both North Central governors have also resolved to shut schools in their states as a precautionary measure against the spread Coronavirus.