229 new cases of the coronavirus disease were recorded in 14 Nigerian states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 8,068 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the FCT since its index case was announced on February 27.

In its daily update late on Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 90 new cases were recorded in Lagos, the epicenter of the highly infectious disease in Nigeria.

Katsina recorded the second highest number of new cases on Monday with 27, followed closely by Imo with 26 new cases, and Kano with 23 new cases.

14 new cases were recorded in the FCT, while 12 were recorded in Plateau, nine in Ogun, seven in Delta, and five each in Borno and Rivers.

Oyo recorded four new cases, followed by Gombe with three, Osun with two, and one each in Anambra and Bayelsa.

Seven patients also died from coronavirus-related complications, according to the NCDC's update, with the total death toll rising to 233.

48 patients who recovered from the disease were also discharged from isolation centres on Monday to resume their normal lives. A total of 2,311 patients have recovered and been discharged.