Lagos State has now recorded 50 coronavirus-related deaths following the announcement of three more deaths recorded in the state on Friday, May 29, 2020.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi while announcing this in a series of tweets on Saturday said such deaths in the state have risen to 50.

In his tweets, Abayomi did not give additional information about the sex, age, nationality or medical conditions of the deceased.

However, he added that 254 new cases of the COVID-19 infection were confirmed in Lagos on May 29, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 4,393.

The commissioner also noted that on the same day, 29 coronavirus patients- five females and 24 males, including two Indians, were discharged at the state’s isolation facilities following their full recovery.

“This brings the total number of #COVID-19 discharged patients in Lagos to 854,” he said.

Abayomi reminded Lagosians that the pandemic was real.

He also advised residents to ensure regular hand washing and physical distancing to make Lagos disease free.