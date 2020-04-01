The governor, who received the test results of the three suspected cases from the Irrua Specialist Hospital, Edo, declared that the results were negative.

“A little while ago, I received the results of three patients in Delta, who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 from the medical team at Irrua Specialist Training Hospital in Edo.

“I am pleased to report that the results came back negative.

“With the result of the three samples returning negative, Delta is yet to record any case of the COVID-19 since its outbreak in the country,’’ Okowa said.

He, however, assured that in spite of the results, the government would remain on high alert and will continue to take all the necessary precautions to keep the people safe.

“I ask all the families and communities, across our great state, to continue to work with us by adhering to the measures that we have put in place.

“I also ask that you all continue to remain calm and disregard any fake news.

“On our part, we will continue to update you on key developments through our official channels.

“We will get through this together,’’ the governor said.

NAN reports that Okowa had in a broadcast to update the people on COVID-19 on Tuesday, said that the state was expecting results of three patients, who reportedly exhibited symptoms of the virus.

He said his administration would continue to be on red alert to forestall any outbreak of the disease in the state.

The governor urged the people to continue to adhere to measures put in place by the government to check the spread of the virus.