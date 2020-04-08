Fifteen Chinese doctors have arrived in Nigeria to support the Federal Government on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The doctors reportedly arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 5 pm.

The medical personnel flown on an aircraft operated by Air Peace arrived with some medical supplies.

According to The Punch, the doctors were received by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian; Executive Director, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Mr Jacques Liao as well as senior officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health amongst others.