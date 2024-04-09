Lagos residents protest planned demolition of their properties for coastal road project

The protesting residents, numbering about 100, said their properties had been marked for demolition and urged the government to shelve the plans.

Leading the protesters, Saheed Olukosi, urged the government to follow due process in handling the matter by reverting to the original gazetted Right of Way (RoW).

Olukosi said that the community had checked at the Ministry of Physical Planning and had got confirmation that their buildings did not encroach on the RoW of the coastal road alignment.

He said that those who deliberately built on the existing RoW should be the ones having problems.

“We are aware of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s decision to construct Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and a series of alignment verification has commenced.

“Okun-Ajah community specifically has preserved the portion of the alignment gazetted in the survey attached to the Certificate of Occupancy prepared and signed by Lagos State Surveyor General.

“Also, the alignment has been marked by the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development since 2006/2013 respectively.

“At no point or time did we receive any formal communication that the alignment of the coastal road has been shifted from the original alignment being gazetted by the Lagos State Surveyor-General.

“On our part, before we bought the land and erected our properties, which has a global CofO dated December 2006 No 69/69/2006AC, we have double-checked from the Ministry of Physical Planning that we did not encroach on the Right of Way of the coastal road alignment. So, our properties should not be marked for demolition” he said.

Another resident, Ridwan Adekunle, said that approaching the alignment from Ahmadu Bello Way to their community, there was a serious deviation from the approved coastal road by the field officers from the Ministry of Physical Planning and the Federal Ministry of Works.

“They had been following the alignment, but when they got to our community they deviated. They had their coastal road clearance, C of O, and our land is covered by the global C of O,” Adekunle said.

Addressing the protesters, Desmond Elliot, the lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency I, promised that the matter would be looked into at the resumption of plenary.