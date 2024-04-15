ADVERTISEMENT
Edwin Clark wants Tinubu to send brave soldiers to Sambisa to rescue Chibok girls

News Agency Of Nigeria

Clark urged President Bola Tinubu to leave no stone unturned to secure the release of the girls.

Edwin Clark (TheCable)
The elder statesman made the call while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Monday at a ceremony to mark the Chibok girls’ 10th anniversary in captivity.

While expressing displeasure over the failure of past administrations to rescue the girls, Clark urged President Bola Tinubu to leave no stone unturned to secure the release of the girls.

“About 90 of them are still missing after 10 years. This should be a source of worry and concern to any government.

“Tinubu should appoint a special taskforce with brave soldiers, who are competent and transparent and not nepotic.

“Their main duty will be to travel at all times to Sambisa forest or where ever these citizens are, to look for these girls and rescue them.

“In giving this advice, I also want to add that a time limit should be given to them to carry out this task.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

