CDS reiterate readiness of AFN to support govt policies

Musa gave the assurance while presenting a paper titled, “Nigeria Security and Defence Policies: My Leadership Concepts for the Armed Forces of Nigeria” in Jaji, Kaduna State.

The Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, in a statement on Wednesday said the CDS delivered the lecture to members of Senior Course 46 of Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC).

The defence chief also reiterated the resolve of the military to defend democracy and rid the nation of all forms of security challenges. He called on the course participants to redouble their loyalty and commitment to democratic tenets and rule of law.

The CDS, while on operational visit to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), charged cadets to see their admission to NDA as a rare privilege to serve the nation. He called on the cadets to be ready to serve and to put to practice all they had learnt in the field.