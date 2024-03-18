CAC head pastor wants FG to name and shame terrorists, their sponsors

Oladele believes terrorism can be fought and defeated if the government has the to do so.

Proffering a solution to the insecurity challenge in the country, the CAC pastor urged the government to adopt a name-and-shame approach to tackling insecurity.

The cleric while meeting with journalists over the weekend ahead of the Church’s General Council meeting, advised that confirmed terrorists, their sponsors and accomplices should be publicly identified and shamed.

According to him, “Naming and shaming these individuals would expose their actions to the world and discourage others from engaging in criminal activities.”

The CAC head speaks on recent attacks

On the recent spate of kidnappings in the country, Oladele called for the reevaluation of Nigeria’s security architecture.

The cleric also called for the arrest and prosecution of individuals found to be promoting banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping.

Oladele’s suggestions came on the heels of the mass abduction of hundreds of students and their teachers in Kaduna State.

Another mass abduction followed the incident in the Kajuru-Station community of the state on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Over 80 people were kidnapped in the fresh attack after gunmen stormed the village around 10 pm on Sunday.