BuhariMustGo protesters just blocked the airport road in Abuja

The protest kicked off in the early hours of Monday, June 21, 2021 along the expressway that empties into the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The protesters have also erected bonfires on the busy expressway, bringing traffic to a crawl.

#RevolutionNow is the pet project of Sahara Reporters publisher and presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore, who was arrested in 2019 and 2021 for calling for nationwide protests against the Buhari administration--and who was subsequently charged with incitement and treasonable felony--never misses an opportunity to protest against Buhari.