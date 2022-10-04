RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari to present N19.76trn 2023 budget to National Assembly on Friday

Lawan says arrangements have been made to accommodate all members of the National Assembly and the president’s entourage.

President Muhammadu Buhari will present N19.76trn 2023 budget to National Assembly on Friday, October 7, 2022.
The presidency made this known in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan read the letter to his fellow lawmakers at the commencement of the plenary on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

As stated in the letter, the budget presentation will take place at 10:00 am at the temporary chamber of the House of Representatives.

The budget presentation is to take place at the makeshift chamber because the Senate and House of Representatives chambers are undergoing renovation.

Lawan said arrangements had been made to accommodate all members of the National Assembly and the president’s entourage.

Buhari attends anti-corruption summit: Meanwhile, President Buhari and the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega have arrived at the 4th edition of the national annual anti-corruption summit.

The summit was organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in conjunction with the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The president was said to have arrived at the venue of the event at about 9:59 am with his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Buhari and other stakeholders are expected to speak on the theme, “Corruption and the Education Sector”.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, traditional and religious leaders, members of the National Youths Service Corps, High School students are also present at the event.

