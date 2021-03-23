President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will continue to stand with all her neighbours in the fight against terrorism.

The president stated this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The presidential aide said Buhari was reacting to the recent killing of 137 Nigeriens by Boko Haram and Islam in West Africa (ISWA).

President Buhari called his Nigerien counterpart, Mahamadou Issoufou, on phone, to sympathise with him and citizens of the neighbouring country over terrorist attacks.

The Nigerian leader condemned the terrorist's attacks, describing it as heinous.

"Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and people of Niger Republic. Nigeria stands with all her neighbours in the fight against terrorism," he said.

Shehu revealed that Buhari and Issoufou had agreed to strengthen sub-regional security as a way to push back against Boko Haram and ISWA's worrisome assertiveness in sub- Sahara and Sahel regions.