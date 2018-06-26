Buhari says nobody can accuse him of stealing

news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, June 25, said he never stole throughout his service in public office, whether as President or Minister of Petroleum.

He said his integrity is the reason he has not gone to jail after his previous appointments.

Buhari was formerly a minister of petroleum. He was also a head of state.

The President stated this while receiving a delegation of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Buhari added that he did not award contracts nor cared about who got them as far as they did "a good job at a cost that is justifiable" to the nation.

"I am satisfied with what I am. I am happy. I have kept myself and people close to me from benefiting from government contracts".

"I have been in many places, including ministry of petroleum. I would have gone to jail if I had taken an oil well. For integrity and honesty, I have no regrets.

"By this, I have contributed to my social safety. I won’t go to jail", the President said.

Buhari also stated that his critics have accused him of many things but they cannot say he looted public funds.

"You cannot accuse me of stealing. I have appointed ministers and they are in charge. I appeal to their integrity.

"When they come here, we ensure they follow the due process. If I owned an oil well, I would have gone to jail", he said.

The vice-president of the council, Hadiyyatullahi Abdulrashid, commended Buhari for fulfilling most of his campaign promises.

He described the President as the captain of a capsizing ship and the messiah needed by the country.