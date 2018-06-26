Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari says nobody can accuse him of stealing

Buhari 'Nobody can accuse me of stealing,' President says

Buhari said did not award contracts nor cared about who got them as far as they did "a good job at a cost that is justifiable" to the nation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari says nobody can accuse him of stealing play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, June 25, said he never stole throughout his service in public office, whether as President or Minister of Petroleum.

He said his integrity is the reason he has not gone to jail after his previous appointments.

Buhari was formerly a minister of petroleum. He was also a head of state.

The President stated this while receiving a delegation of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria at the presidential villa, Abuja.

President Buhari condoles govt., people of Bauchi state play President Muhammadu Buhari (Daily Post Nigeria)

 

Buhari added that he did not award contracts nor cared about who got them as far as they did "a good job at a cost that is justifiable" to the nation.

"I am satisfied with what I am. I am happy. I have kept myself and people close to me from benefiting from government contracts".

"I have been in many places, including ministry of petroleum. I would have gone to jail if I had taken an oil well. For integrity and honesty, I have no regrets.

"By this, I have contributed to my social safety. I won’t go to jail", the President said.

Buhari also stated that his critics have accused him of many things but they cannot say he looted public funds.

"You cannot accuse me of stealing. I have appointed ministers and they are in charge. I appeal to their integrity.

"When they come here, we ensure they follow the due process. If I owned an oil well, I would have gone to jail", he said.

ALSO READ: Plateau Killings - Dear Buhari, it’s time to go beyond condolence messages

The vice-president of the council, Hadiyyatullahi Abdulrashid, commended Buhari for fulfilling most of his campaign promises.

He described the President as the captain of a capsizing ship and the messiah needed by the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 In Plateau Miyetti Allah says mass murder is revenge for stealing 300...bullet
2 Bloodbath Gunmen kill 86 in Plateau Statebullet
3 Soyinka ‘I’ll expose Obasanjo as the hypocrite he is’, Prof saysbullet

Related Articles

APC Convention Twitter has a problem with how Saraki looks at Buhari
Plateau Killings Buhari sends Osinbajo to Jos over mass murder
Plateau Buhari says politicians are taking advantage of herders-farmers crisis for 2019 elections
Plateau Killings Dear Buhari, it’s time to go beyond condolence messages
Politics 7 things you need to know in markets this week and Super Eagles vs Argentina match
In Plateau Miyetti Allah says mass murder is revenge for stealing 300 cows from herdsmen
Bloodbath Gunmen kill 86 in Plateau State
Finance This is how N1.5 trillion was released to Nigerian ministries, departments from 2017 budget

Local

Osinbajo says perpetrators of Plateau killings won't go unpunished
Plateau Killings Osinbajo says perpetrators won't go unpunished
Apostle Suleman: 'Buhari's herdsmen want a Christian-Muslim war'
Apostle Suleman 'Buhari's herdsmen want a Christian-Muslim war', Pastor says
Ekiti: Oni asks court to declare him APC candidate over Fayemi
Ekiti Election Oni asks court to declare him APC candidate over Fayemi
There have been longstanding tensions between herdsmen and farmers in parts of Nigeria
Pulse Opinion Who will protect us as Nigeria burns?