Buhari’s government is confused - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that President Buhari’s government is confused.

According to Tribune, the former President said that things might get worse if the current administration is not checked.

Obasanjo stated this in a letter which he wrote to the Nigeria Elder’s Forum, a gathering of elder statesmen from different geo-political zones in the country.

Tribune reports that the elders met in Abuja on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 to discuss the state of the nation.

Obasanjo s aid “We lamented the harm that the present Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, by his action and inaction, has done and is doing to our commonwealth and our common heritage.

“Nigeria, in recent times, has not been so divided along religious and regional lines as at today with inexcusable killings and devastating poverty and with Government’s wringing hands and apparently incompetent to stem the tide except giving one unrighteous and unacceptable justification after the order.

“The obvious indication is that the Government is seemingly confused and has got to the end of its tether and the nation is being left divisively and perilously to drift.

“Earlier last week, I noted in a speech some undesirable elements being allowed and being introduced to our democracy by this Administration.

“If these are not stopped, they could be the death knell of our democracy. In spite of this unfortunate situatioris created by the Government my contact and consultation, which brought me face-to-face with people plights and frustration, also gave me hope.

“People are not ready to give up in despair and leave their fate and their present and future in the hands of inept leadership for their lives to be ruined.”

Stop the killings

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the elders also issued a communique calling on the Federal Government to stop the killing of innocent people across Nigeria.

They also decried the increase in the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria from 1.5million in 2015 to 4 million.

The elders criticised the Nigeria’s recent drop from 136th to 148th position on the corruption perception index out of the 180 countries surveyed in 2018.

“The summit observes with alarm the flagrant abuse and disrespect for the rule of law as well as the systematic violation of election processes.

“These infractions are steadily eroding public confidence in our hard earned democracy.

“It is necessary to ensure the removal of marauding killers from the communities they have occupied and return same to their rightful owners who now live in IDP camps,” the communique added.

The communique was signed by Chief Edwin Clark, Leader Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, Convener Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Leader Afenifere Socio-Cultural Group and Chief John Nwodo, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo.