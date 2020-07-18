President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the naming of the railway complex in Agbor, Delta state, after former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The complex. according to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is the largest train station in Itakpe-Warri route.

Amaechi announced this via his Twitter handle on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

He tweeted, “Today, we continued test-run of our new coaches on the completed Itakpe-Warri standard gauge rail line. We’ve named the largest station on this route — the Agbor railway facility and station after former President Goodluck Jonathan”.

The railway complex in Agbor is said to be the centre of operation which connects the Itakpe-Warri rail line.

The Warri-Itakpe section of the rail project initiated during Jonathan’s administration will now be known as Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station and Complex.

Jonathan was Nigeria’s president between 2010 and 2015. He was defeated in 2015, by President Muhammadu Buhari.