Buhari mourns ex-military administrator Usman

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of retired Col. Ahmed Usman, former military administrator in Ondo and Oyo States.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, Buhari averred that as a military officer, late Usman served the nation with courage and dedication.

He noted that Usman’s contributions to peace and unity as well as his quest for public good continued even in retirement.

Buhari said that almighty Allah would repose the soul of the departed.

He said his thoughts were with the government and people of Kogi, where Usman hailed from and with friends and colleagues, as they mourn his loss.

