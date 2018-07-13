Pulse.ng logo
Buhari in closed-door meeting with Adeosun, Bakare at Aso Rock

Adeosun has been embroiled in controversy over the genuineness of her  NYSC exemption certificate.

Here's why Nigeria is not in a hurry to sign the continental free trade agreement, according to finance minister Kemi Adeosun play Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, is yet to respond to forgery allegations (Twitter/Kemi Adeosun)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed door with the Leader of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pastor Bakare arrived the presidential villa together with the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, at about 2.30p.m.

Bakare, former running mate to Buhari as then presidential candidate under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), in 2011, was led into the president’s office by the minister.

Pastor Bakare had recently criticised the Buhari administration over the economic and security situation across the country.

The minister of finance, Adeosun, had been enmeshed in controversy over the genuineness of her  National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, however, dismissed the allegation against Adeosun, saying that the authorities of the NYSC had already addressed the matter.

