Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari condemns communal violence in Kaduna State

Buhari condemns communal violence in Kaduna State

The president disclosed this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Our efforts were unsuccessful – Buhari tells father of dead aid worker play Buhari condemns communal violence in Kaduna State (AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest communal violence in Kasuwan Magani in Kaduna State which claimed 55 lives.

The president disclosed this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, the frequent resort to bloodshed by Nigerians over misunderstandings that can be resolved peacefully is worrisome.

The President said: “No culture and religion support the disregard for the sanctity of life. Peaceful coexistence is necessary for the progress of any society and its wellbeing.’

He further noted that without communal harmony, the environment for the conduct of “our everyday businesses would be impossible to achieve.”

Buhari explained that “violence cannot be an alternative to peace. On the contrary, reliance on violence leads to ultimate self-destruction.

“Violence is an ill wind that blows nobody any good. Embracing peace is a necessity.’’

While commending the Kaduna state government for its rapid response to the crisis, the President appealed to community leaders to engage in regular dialogue to nip imminent crises in the bud.

He admonished the people to develop the spirit of tolerance and patience at all times.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, had earlier confirmed that the police had arrested 22 suspects in connection with the communal crisis that engulfed Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Thursday.

Abdul-Rahaman said anti-riot and conventional policemen as well as a team of the state joint security operatives, Operation Yaki, despatched to the town had since restored normalcy.

According to him, he has also visited the town and engaged youth leaders, traditional and religious leaders in the efforts to stop the crisis and prevent its spread.

He noted that the timely imposition of curfew by the Kaduna State Government also helped to douse tension in the area

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
2 Nnamdi Kanu resurfaces in Jerusalem 1 year after mysterious disappearancebullet
3 The Fayose Show, Hauwa Liman and other top stories of the weekbullet

Related Articles

Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019 – Rev. Mbaka
Abia Pipeline Explosion: Buhari expresses regret over loss of lives
Buhari tasks traditional rulers on building bridges of unity
FRCN never denied Sowore airtime on Radio Nigeria – Official
Aisha Buhari restates commitment to serving humanity
Buhari sympathises with Abia explosion victims
Obasanjo says Atiku complained that his duties as Vice President were too much for him
International media query emergence of Atiku over suspicious source of wealth
Nnamdu Kanu to address IPOB members on Sunday

Local

Alaafin of Oyo
Osinbajo, Jonathan, others eulogise Alaafin at 80
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, pictured October 1, 2018, expressed concern that Nigerians were too frequently resorting to violence over misunderstandings after fighting broke out in a market following a dispute among wheelbarrow porters
Abia Pipeline Explosion: Buhari expresses regret over loss of lives
Katsina State Govt presents N9.6m cash donation to 671 flood victims
I understood what my teacher meant when he read about ‘continuous gunshots.
Boko Haram insurgents kill 2 farmers in Borno – Army
X
Advertisement