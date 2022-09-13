RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari blames elite for ‘not thinking hard about Nigeria’

Bayo Wahab

Buhari says those who are supposed to commend him for his achievements have refused to speak.

President Muhammadu Buhari believes his administration does not receive the commendations it deserves.
The President said his administration has done “extremely well” but those who are supposed to commend him for his achievements have refused to speak.

Buhari said this in Owerri in Imo State after commissioning some projects by the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The president also said his predecessors failed to develop the country’s infrastructure despite earning so much from crude oil.

He said, "To be frank with you, I blame the Nigerian elite for not thinking hard about our country”.

“Between 1999 and 2015 when we came in, I will like people to check the Central Bank and the NNPC, the average production was 2.1million bpd. Nigeria was earning at this time 2.1million times but look at the state of infrastructure, look at the road…look at the railway, it was virtually killed. Power, we are still struggling.

“But when we came, unfortunately, the militants were unleashed, production went down to half a million bpd. Again, unfortunately, the cost of petroleum went down from $28 to $37.”

On insecurity, the president said his administration has decimated Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeastern part of the country.

Buhari said before he came to power, Boko Haram terrorists were controlling local governments in Borno State.

He added that local governments in the state are no longer in the hands of the insurgents, whom he described as fraudulent people.

“Look at the problem in the North-East, check with anybody from Borno or Adamawa, how many local governments were in the hands of the government and how many were in the hands of Boko Haram? Fraudulent people, whoever they are, are fraudulent! But now, go and ask the hardworking governor of Borno State, a very hardworking governor. Federal Government is in charge now.”

The president reiterated that in terms of time and resources, his administration has done extremely well.

“I have to say it because those who are supposed to say are not saying it. I don’t know why,” the President said.

