ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari arrives Senegal ahead of 2nd Dakar International Conference on Agriculture

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Dakar, the capital of Senegal, ahead of the 2nd edition of Dakar International Conference on Agriculture.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Addis Ababa ahead of 35th African Union session. [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Addis Ababa ahead of 35th African Union session. [Presidency]

Mr Sunday Aghaeze, the Personal Assistant to the President (Photography) confirmed this via pictorial reports on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to the pictures released by Aghaeze, the Senegalese Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Country’s Seal, Sidiki Kaba received the Nigerian leader at the airport.

The pictures also indicated that President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, met with President Buhari on arrival ahead of the 2nd Dakar International Conference on Agriculture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari departed Lagos for Senegal on Tuesday after two-day officil visit to the State where he inaugurated some developmental projects.

The projects included the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Imota Rice Mill which are projected to create more than 300,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Buhari also inaugurated the Bestaf Lubricant at MRS Holdings Company Limited, Apapa, as well as the historic first Phase of the Blue Line of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History on Tuesday.

The first phase of the Lagos Blue Rail Line, taking a ride from the Marina Station to National Theatre Station, executed by the State Government, which spans 13 kilometers, has five stations – Mile 2, Suru-Alaba, Orile Iganmu, National Theatre and Marina.

The high-level Dakar 2 Summit hosted by President Macky Sall of Senegal and the Chairperson of the African Union is holding under the theme “Feeding Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience.”

The conference, which seeks to create favourable conditions toward achieving food security in Africa, is convened jointly by the government of Senegal and the African Development Bank.

NAN reports that the event will bring together more than 1,500 people, with the participation of Heads of State and Government, Ministers in charge of Economy and Finance, Ministers of Agriculture and related sectors, Governors of Central Banks as well as private sector stakeholders, multilateral organizations, non-governmental organizations, leading academics and scientists.

During the three-day summit, key stakeholders, including heads of state, development partners and private sector participants will come together to mobilise financing that will harness Africa’s food and agriculture potential.

The idea is to turning advocacy into concrete action.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Endorse Peter Obi or face defeat – Ozigbo tells Atiku, Tinubu

Endorse Peter Obi or face defeat – Ozigbo tells Atiku, Tinubu

Peter Obi: Siamese twins of bad governance – Ezekwesili shades Atiku, Tinubu

Peter Obi: Siamese twins of bad governance – Ezekwesili shades Atiku, Tinubu

APC expels Buhari’s ex-aide over alleged anti-party activities

APC expels Buhari’s ex-aide over alleged anti-party activities

Gombe rakes in N13bn revenue in 2022

Gombe rakes in N13bn revenue in 2022

Buhari approves constitution of 3 boards in FCT

Buhari approves constitution of 3 boards in FCT

Why third force parties struggle in Nigerian elections

Why third force parties struggle in Nigerian elections

Constitution Review: Senate okays 35 amendments

Constitution Review: Senate okays 35 amendments

Emefiele believes naira redesign has somehow reduced kidnapping

Emefiele believes naira redesign has somehow reduced kidnapping

Gombe residents laud CBN over currency swap

Gombe residents laud CBN over currency swap

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo opens up on why MKO couldn't become president

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s noone to handle them,

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers