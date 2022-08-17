RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari appoints Yaminu Musa as Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of retired Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa as the pioneer Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC).

Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The NCTC is established in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) as the coordinating body for the harmonization of all counter terrorism and terrorism financing efforts in the country.

The NCTC is equally charged with the coordination of counter terrorism policies, strategies, plans and support in the performance of the functions of the National Security Adviser (NSA), as provided in the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

Before his appointment, Musa had been the Director of the Counter Terrorism Directorate in the ONSA since 2017.

He was responsible for the review of the National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST), and the creation of the Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE).

Buhari signed into law NACTEST and PCVE in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

The retired Naval senior officer had also served as the Nigerian representative at the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) for the last 3 years.

”His appointment is to take effect immediately and to run for an initial term of 5 years,” Adesina further revealed.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari appoints Yaminu Musa as Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre

Buhari appoints Yaminu Musa as Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre

Osinbajo rallies states on business environment reforms

Osinbajo rallies states on business environment reforms

BREAKING: ASUU meeting with FG ends unresolved, strike continues

BREAKING: ASUU meeting with FG ends unresolved, strike continues

Budget Office trains MDAs staff on 2023 budget preparation

Budget Office trains MDAs staff on 2023 budget preparation

Akwa Ibom: Jailed lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, sues chief judge

Akwa Ibom: Jailed lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, sues chief judge

Fact-check: Senate President didn’t send bill to Buhari to rename Kaduna State

Fact-check: Senate President didn’t send bill to Buhari to rename Kaduna State

Uzodimma donates 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers to Police

Uzodimma donates 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers to Police

Blackout in 24hrs as Electricity Workers threaten indefinite strike

Blackout in 24hrs as Electricity Workers threaten indefinite strike

Buhari signs bills on terrorism, money laundering, electoral act, and more

Buhari signs bills on terrorism, money laundering, electoral act, and more

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]

Buhari sends new message to Biafra, Yoruba Nation agitators

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote at Alibaba's January 1st Concert

Lawyer begs Dangote, Otedola to pay ASUU's N1.1trn demand

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG