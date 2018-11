news

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Abike Dabiri-Erewa, as chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Diaspora Commission.

This was contained in a letter of approval sent to the national assembly which was read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to the rest of the Senate during plenary on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Abike Dabiri, who was a former member of the house of representative, was the special adviser to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora prior to this new appointment.