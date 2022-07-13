RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: IG of Police bans use of Spy Number Plates

Authors:

Ima Elijah

While carrying out these assignments, officers must ensure the rights and privileges of citizens are respected - IGP

SPY plate
SPY plate

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, has ordered a total ban on all use of Police SPY Vehicle Number Plates by vehicle owners across the states of the federation without exceptions.

Recommended articles

This is irrespective of whether it is authorized, or not, as all authorizations are hereby revoked indefinitely.

SPY number plates are issued to police officers.

This order is necessary to forestall the continuous disregard for traffic rules and regulations and other extant laws guiding road use by individuals hiding under the privileges of SPY police number plates.

The IGP has therefore directed that police officers and officers of other security agencies attached to VIPs who use the SPY number plates should ensure prompt compliance with this directive or risk being arrested for violation of the order.

The IGP has further directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to give full effect to the directives as contained above.

The IGP specifically directed the AIGs and CPs to ensure that all SPY number plates currently in use are confiscated henceforth but the owners of such vehicles should not be arrested unless they are police officers or officers of other security agencies on escort duties.

The IGP however warned that while carrying out these assignments, officers must ensure the rights and privileges of citizens are respected in line with the laws of the land and in accordance with international best practices.

Other security agencies and members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the Police in this regard as the moves are aimed at strengthening our internal security.

Recall in 2019, several yahoo boys were caught in cars with SPY number plates.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I just spoke with late Osinachi’s husband he is still in our custody - Kuje PRO says

I just spoke with late Osinachi’s husband he is still in our custody - Kuje PRO says

Pulse Ghana wins at Africa Digital Media Awards 2022

Pulse Ghana wins at Africa Digital Media Awards 2022

Falana educates Buhari on how to end ASUU strike immediately

Falana educates Buhari on how to end ASUU strike immediately

Datti Baba-Ahmed under fire for refusing Muslim, northerner tags

Datti Baba-Ahmed under fire for refusing Muslim, northerner tags

BREAKING: IG of Police bans use of Spy Number Plates

BREAKING: IG of Police bans use of Spy Number Plates

13 parties sign peace accord, ahead of July 16 Osun guberpoll

13 parties sign peace accord, ahead of July 16 Osun guberpoll

28-yr-old Kuje prison escapee arrested in Ogun

28-yr-old Kuje prison escapee arrested in Ogun

Makinde expresses shock over Assembly member’s death

Makinde expresses shock over Assembly member’s death

Monkeypox: Anambra partners NCDC, WHO to activate diagnostic laboratory

Monkeypox: Anambra partners NCDC, WHO to activate diagnostic laboratory

Trending

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Joe Biden of the United States of America (Premium Times)

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Abba Kyari

Terrorists free 7 more Abuja-Kaduna train passengers - Negotiator

Freed Abuja-Kaduna train passengers. [Twitter:@eonsintelligenc]

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Kuje Prison Break