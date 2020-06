Nigerian soldiers at a checkpoint in Monguno, a town in Borno state have reportedly been attacked by Boko Haram terrorists.

According to TheCable, the insurgent stormed Monguno around 12:30 pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020, and opened fire on the soldiers manning a checkpoint in the town.

The soldiers responded to the attack but the insurgents reportedly overpowered them.

According to reports, the security operatives had to retreat to the headquarters of sector three where they reinforced.