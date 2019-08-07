A suicide bomb attack by two female bombers resulted in the death of two people in Mafa, Mafa local government area of Borno State.

The attack took place late on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, and also left four people injured.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) evacuated the bodies of the victims, according to a report by Channels Television.

The injured were transferred to the Maiduguri Specialist Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

At least 30 people were killed, and just as many injured, in an attack carried out by three Boko Haram suicide bombers at Mandareri-Sambisa ward of Konduga local government area of Borno in June.

The three bombers detonated their Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) while football fans were watching a game on TV late on June 16.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, the terrorist group has killed around 30,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Even though the powers of the Abubakar Shekau-led main faction of Boko Haram has been on the wane in the past couple of years, another faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has grown in influence and carried out several brutal attacks.

However, despite ISWAP's attacks on military troops and bases over the past year, the Buhari-led government has insisted that the group has been degraded, and limited to only attacking "soft targets".

Last week, the presidency said the "real Boko Haram" that President Muhammadu Buhari met in 2015 has been defeated.

"The real Boko Haram we know is defeated. What we have now is a mixture of remnants of the Boko Haram, fugitive criminals and the Islam in Maghreb together with West African terrorists bonding together," he said.