The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has assured President Muhammadu Buhari that troops are enjoying tremendous success in the war against the insurgency of terrorist group, Boko Haram.

The Army chief met Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Monday, June 8, 2020 to brief the president about his two-month stay at the frontlines in the northeast region.

While addressing the media after the meeting, Buratai praised the efforts of the military, as well as the Civilian Joint Task Force, and the Department of State Services who he said have worked hard to dominate the Islamic sect.

He said he assured the president that the situation will continue to improve especially as the morale of troops was boosted by his presence on the frontlines.

He said, "The troops are putting in their best and that has resulted in the tremendous successes we are recording.

"The fight is still ongoing and over 1,429 of these Boko Haram terrorists have been neutralised, and we have arrested over 166 Boko Haram terrorists informants, their spies, couriers on logistics and their coordinators in the villages, the towns and even the forest," he said.

Buratai (left) held a private meeting with Buhari (centre) and the president's Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, on Monday, June 8, 2020 [Presidency]

Buratai said Buhari was impressed by the performance of the troops, and said he promised the president the military will continue in its quest to quell unrest in the restive northeast region, and other emerging threats in other parts of the country.

"We will continue to tackle any form of insecurity that is emerging in collaboration with all other security agencies and our colleagues in the Navy and the Airforce," he said.

The Boko Haram insurgency kicked off in 2009 and has led to the death of over 30,000 people, and displacement of over 2.5 million in the northeast and surrounding border countries.

Buhari's first term victory in 2015 was partly due to his bold promise to quickly end the insurgency, but the military under his command has experienced a string of highs and lows against the terrorists.