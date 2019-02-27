Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has frowned against the alleged harassment of Igbos in Lagos state.

According to unconfirmed reports on social media, some thugs beat up Igbos doing business in Oshodi and stopped them from opening their shops.

According to Vanguard, George also cautioned the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu on the issue.

The PDP chieftain called on President Buhari to call Tinubu to order so that the incident will not degenerate.

He said “This clearly ill-advised jungle justice on fellow Nigerians whose offense is basically the fact that they voted according to their conscience is capable of provoking a reprisal attack and a greater cataclysm that may graduate into a fury that no one would be able to control.

“Since yesterday I have been talking to various stakeholders from the South East to be restrained and calm and not to let the unfortunate incident widen into another violent scenario that may consume the nation itself.

“I am appealing to President Buhari to call Bola Tinubu to order lest his reckless penchant of mobilizing thugs against all perceived enemies does not ricochet into the tragedies of 1962 and 1963 which eventually triggered the Nigerian Civil war.

“Lagos is a mini Nigeria. It is the most accommodating and the most friendly entity in the Nigerian space.

“We welcome everyone with vivid embrace and with sincerity of purpose. We are the Nigerian melting pot, encouraging traders and various merchants to bring their gods for sale. We do not discriminate. If we had discriminated against Tinubu himself, he could never have risen to the level of relevance which he has achieved today in our Lagos.

“We need peace in Lagos. We do not need hired hands sponsored to disrupt business activities of fellow Nigerians.”

Videos of suspected political thugs destroying ballot boxes in areas believed to be dominated by Igbos during the presidential election on Saturday, February 23, 2019, surfaced on social media, sparking several reactions.