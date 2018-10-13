Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Board pledges improvement as 2019 hajj process begins

Board pledges improvement as 2019 hajj process begins

Mr Abdulrahman Ishola, the Executive Secretary of the board, gave this assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, on Saturday in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 APC LG chairmen die during Hajj trip to Saudi Arabia play Board pledges improvement as 2019 hajj process begins (AFP/File)

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, has assured intending pilgrims for the 2019 holy pilgrimage of an improved hajj operation.

Mr Abdulrahman Ishola, the Executive Secretary of the board, gave this assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

The 2018 hajj operation was smooth and we thank God for that. We will ensure that the 2019 operation is even better.

“We are aiming at 3,000 pilgrims in 2019, as against 2,000 in 2018, and planning has already begun to ensure that they are well catered for,” he said.

Ishola added that the board had also introduced flexible payment plans for intending pilgrims, who could not afford to make full payment at once.

Payment by installment is one of the packages we have introduced; this provides an opportunity for intending pilgrims to pay N500,000 as first installment and pay the rest over a period of time.

“This is to create opportunities  for as many intending pilgrims as possible to benefit from the hajj,” he said.

He advised intending pilgrims to seize the opportunity to make early payments in order to secure their desired space and thanked the Lagos State Government for its continued support.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fighting Corruption President Buhari’s new executive order on foreign...bullet
2 This is what 'Minimum Wage' in Nigeria really meansbullet
3 Pastors begin 40-day prayer for Buhari ahead of 2019bullet

Related Articles

Hajj 2018: Buhari commends Pilgrims for behaving excellently in S/Arabia
Hajj 2018 First batch of Zamfara pilgrims returns home
Politics China is repressing an ethnic Muslim minority on an unprecedented scale — here are their excuses for imprisoning people
2018 Hajj First batch of 551 Katsina state pilgrims arrive home
APO The Right Mix for Every Shower Experience: Thanks to GROHE's New Shower System Euphoria SmartControl
2018 Hajj NAHCON lauds President Buhari, Saudi Authorities
2018 Hajj 1,494 Kaduna State pilgrims return home – official
Tech A Harvard doctor says the dozens of passengers sickened on international flights are a clear 'warning shot' of a worst-case scenario
Rahama Sadau yar mama Hotunan jaruma tare da mahaifiyar ta a kasa mai tsarki

Local

Flood: EU supports Nigeria with N400m, as FG assists victims with N3bn
President Buhari urges religious leaders to abstain from partisan politics
Buhari urges religious leaders to abstain from partisan politics
How a policeman saved his partner from a thug who tried to steal his gun
Economic Recovery and Growth Plan means investing in Nigerians – Osinbajo
Boko Haram sect members “neutralised”, wound 6 soldiers in repels attack – Army
Boko Haram sect members “neutralised”, wound 6 soldiers in repels attack – Army
X
Advertisement