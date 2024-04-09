ADVERTISEMENT
Benue woman stores machine gun ammunition for wanted bandit

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect was arrested at Ayati Junction in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The suspect is allegedly an associate of a kingpin (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
The suspect is allegedly an associate of a kingpin (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

The Commander of Operation Zenda, SP Felix Nomiyugh, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday in Makurdi.

He said the suspect was arrested at Ayati Junction in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The commander said the suspect was an associate of a kingpin of a dreaded bandit operating in the local government area.

He confirmed that the task force recovered from the suspect, 200 live ammunition of General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and 117 rounds of 7.6mm ammunition.

