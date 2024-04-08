ADVERTISEMENT
Believer of Nigeria’s potential for greatness - Tinubu salutes Oduwole @ 80

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President wished the Ijebu prince good health and renewed vigour in his service to humanity.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the President described Oduwole as “an active citizen and believer in Nigeria’s potential for greatness”.

“As Alhaji Oduwole marks this milestone birthday, the President wishes him good health and renewed vigour in his service to humanity,” Ngelale said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oduwole had embarked on lofty advocacies for public accountability, peace and dialogue in the country.

In 2015, he created different fora to discuss ‘Project Nigeria’; held citizen-engagement meetings, and submitted a memorandum on constitutional amendments to the National Assembly in 2022.

In 2018, he founded the United Muslim Community Care Foundation to feed indigent Nigerians of all religious persuasions. The foundation has been feeding many families during Ramadan and providing them with some stipends.

News Agency Of Nigeria

