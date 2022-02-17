RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bauchi: Local mills allocated land for rice production

Tiamin Rice Mill and Umza International Limited have been allotted 15,000 hectares of land to promote self-sustaining yield in the state.

Information and Communication Commissioner, Alhaji Dayyabu Chiroma, has explained the government’s rationale behind apportioning 15,000 hectares of land in Bauchi state.

Tiamin Rice Mill were beneficiaries of 10,000 hectares, while Umza International Limited received 5,000 hectares.

Chiroma, speaking on Thursday, highlighted the importance and significance of the move which not only speeds rice production in the state but equally offers job opportunities.

“The companies will not only help transform the lives of local farmers but also provide employment opportunities,” the Commissioner stated.

“People can get fresh, quality rice from local markets, as well as improve business across the state.

“Investors will benefit from incentives such as free land for the installation of factories and manufacturing industries.

“The private sector has a key role to play in expanding the state industrial base.”

Chiroma subsequently repeated the state’s commitment to making the most of agriculture and water resources to attain lasting industrial growth, before reiterating the government’s desire to boost investments in the agricultural and mining sectors.

Tiamin Rice established a mammoth mill in the state in 2020 and plans are afoot for a $100 million investment by Umza for rice and sugarcane production.

