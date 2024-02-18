Bandits on rampage in Kaduna, kill ex-CBN director, brother, abduct over 50

Confirming the incident in a statement on Saturday, February 17, 2024, the spokesperson of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Josiah Abraks, disclosed that the bandits invaded the Kwassam community on Friday night.

Abraks added that no fewer than 50 people were kidnapped by the hoodlums in another attack on Sabon Layin village at the same time.

He appealed to the state government and security agencies to intensify action against the marauding criminals who are constantly unleashing terror on communities in Southern Kaduna.

The Kaduna State government has also confirmed the incident in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, but remained silent on the number of people killed and abducted.

Governor Uba Sani, while condemning the attack, condoled with victims and called on the military to sustain aggressive operations against bandits across the state.

The Governor's message was relayed by Aruwan at Gwada and Kerawa villages in Igabi LGA, during an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in the area.

“May Almighty God grant the deceased eternal rest, and grant a speedy recovery to the injured.

“I want to assure you that we are also here to assess the security situation. As you can see, troops are presently carrying out operations in these locations, to which you have attested.

