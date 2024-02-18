ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits on rampage in Kaduna, kill ex-CBN director, brother, abduct over 50

Nurudeen Shotayo

The marauding criminals ransacked two communities in Kauru Local Government in the state, killing and abducting residents.

Bandits on rampage in Kaduna, kill ex-CBN director, brother, abduct over 50 [PremiumTimes]
Bandits on rampage in Kaduna, kill ex-CBN director, brother, abduct over 50 [PremiumTimes]

Recommended articles

Confirming the incident in a statement on Saturday, February 17, 2024, the spokesperson of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Josiah Abraks, disclosed that the bandits invaded the Kwassam community on Friday night.

Abraks added that no fewer than 50 people were kidnapped by the hoodlums in another attack on Sabon Layin village at the same time.

He appealed to the state government and security agencies to intensify action against the marauding criminals who are constantly unleashing terror on communities in Southern Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State government has also confirmed the incident in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, but remained silent on the number of people killed and abducted.

Governor Uba Sani, while condemning the attack, condoled with victims and called on the military to sustain aggressive operations against bandits across the state.

The Governor's message was relayed by Aruwan at Gwada and Kerawa villages in Igabi LGA, during an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in the area.

“May Almighty God grant the deceased eternal rest, and grant a speedy recovery to the injured.

“I want to assure you that we are also here to assess the security situation. As you can see, troops are presently carrying out operations in these locations, to which you have attested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Governor of Kaduna State is not relenting in his efforts, and he is also working towards sustained aggressive military operations in the frontline locations and emerging fronts like Kauru LGA,” Sani, who was represented by Aruwan, said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I don't know who can challenge us in 2027, Wike brags

I don't know who can challenge us in 2027, Wike brags

Bandits on rampage in Kaduna, kill ex-CBN director, brother, abduct over 50

Bandits on rampage in Kaduna, kill ex-CBN director, brother, abduct over 50

FG sets for crunch meeting with manufacturers over rising price of cement

FG sets for crunch meeting with manufacturers over rising price of cement

Obi named Political Icon of the Year 2023, dedicates win to suffering Nigerians

Obi named Political Icon of the Year 2023, dedicates win to suffering Nigerians

Abia, World Bank to commence rehabilitation of 19.1km Itungwa/Umuoba road - Otti

Abia, World Bank to commence rehabilitation of 19.1km Itungwa/Umuoba road - Otti

Nasarawa lawmaker gives bursary, vehicles to constituents

Nasarawa lawmaker gives bursary, vehicles to constituents

Groups to convert books for blind persons in Abia

Groups to convert books for blind persons in Abia

NAF officer praised for preventing ‘one chance’ robbery, rescuing victims in Abuja

NAF officer praised for preventing ‘one chance’ robbery, rescuing victims in Abuja

FG shuts Lagos Island-bound side of Third Mainland Bridge

FG shuts Lagos Island-bound side of Third Mainland Bridge

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt partners NEMSAS to enhance emergency medical response services

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu nominates directors for CBN board, seeks Senate confirmation

Nigerian Breweries hosting Timini

Nigerian Breweries plans to increase prices of drinks next week

Wigwe University gate [Wigwe University]

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident