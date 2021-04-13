The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that suspected bandits killed four and injured one in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killings in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Security agencies reported an attack on Baka 1 and 2, neighbouring villages in Igabi Local Government Area.

According to the report, bandits invaded the villages and killed four residents. One person was injured in the attack.

The commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai was saddened by the report and condoled families of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls.

He also wished the injured resident a quick recovery.